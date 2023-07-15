By Randy Mitchell
Special to The Ada News
A suspect wanted out of New York state on suspicion of possessing child pornography was arrested Friday morning near Ada.
Deputies with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office received information about the fugitive possibly residing at Shady Oaks Trailer Park west of Ada.
“Deputies Michael Walker and Joseph Hood responded to Shady Oaks where they made contact with the fugitive, Connor Louis Tozer,” Sheriff John Christian said. “Tozer had a felony warrant from Stueben County New York for failure to appear on four counts of possession of child pornography.”
The deputies arrested Tozer, then transported him to the Pontotoc County Justice Center to await extradition to New York, Christian said.
