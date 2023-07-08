The Ada Library is getting a special visit from Gladius on Tuesday. Gladius is a guitarist on tour who has already stopped at multiple libraries in Texas before making the trip to Ada. The concert is free and open to all who love flamenco-style guitar music.
The Ada Library is hosting a free concert on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room. The guitarist’s agent had initially reached out to the library to see if they would let him perform.
Ada Library Director, Jolene Poore, said that typically the library is very selective of who they let perform but she feels that this musician will interest a wide variety of people in the community.
Gladius is a guitarist originally from Atlanta, Georgia who has been playing live since 2016. He is an award-winning composer and his music has been described as “if Andrés Segovia meets Eddie Van Halen in a Mexican standoff.”
Gladius has been taking his classical/ flamenco style music to many different libraries and museums around the country on his tour. Before coming to Ada he made four stops in Texas. Sadly, Ada is his only stop in Oklahoma so be sure to show up on Tuesday to hear his mesmerizing performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.