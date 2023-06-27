Ada residents might have noticed a distinct increase in the sound of airplanes buzzing overhead. The sound was coming from nearly a dozen shiny new Cessna 172s and 182s of the Civil Air Patrol.
Students, instructors, and active duty United States Air Force personnel descended on Ada Regional Airport for flight instruction, recruitment, and aviation education June 15 through 25.
Ada’s airport is an ideal setting due to its infrastructure improvements over the years, including a new terminal building, improved aircraft parking, a wide 6200-foot long runway, and large area of unrestricted airspace in all directions for aviation maneuvering practice.
The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered, federally supported non-profit corporation that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force.
“We have three main functional areas, or missions,” Tamara Shannon, Activity Director for the Southwest Region National Flight Academy said Friday. “One is aerospace education. One is cadet programs — which is basically teaching these young people to become our future leaders. and third is emergency services — we deal in response to various disasters, be it a missing aircraft, or tornado damage aerial photography and damage assessments, flooding assessments.”
Shannon said they had 20 students in the program in Ada for the event, ranging from ages 16 to 19.
“They come from all over the country,” Shannon added. “We’ve got a cadet here from Puerto Rice, we’ve got one from New Hampshire, some of them are from California. So they are really from all across the country. We fly them for 10 days with 10 volunteer instructors. They can receive up to 10 hours of flight instruction, and they can fly their first solo if they’re ready. We put them through ground school, and fly them two or three times a day.”
“The goal of the National Flight Academy is to give cadets an opportunity to fly for approximately 10 hours, weather and schedule permitting, and receive instruction from an FAA Certified Flight Instructor,” representatives from Ada Region Airport said in a prepared statement. “Cadets are given appropriate ground and air instruction and opportunities to practice/perform assigned maneuvers.”
