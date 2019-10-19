Deer are on the move again this fall, as they look for new sources of food and shelter.
The start of mating season and the search for shelter mean that the chances of deer-vehicle collisions have increased, according to AAA Oklahoma. The organization said deer-vehicle crashes typically peak in mid-November, at the height of mating season.
The organization said the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 186 crashes in 2017 in which a deer either collided with a vehicle or was a contributing factor.
Here are five tips for avoiding deer-vehicle collisions from AAA Oklahoma:
• Be especially attentive when driving in the early morning and early evening. Deer and other animals are most active from 5 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
• Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas where deer activity is high.
• Keep your eyes moving back and forth. Sweep your eyes across the road in front of you for signs of animals and movement. Animals may also be on the side of the road, so make sure to look to the left and right as well.
• Slow down and watch for other deer. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, others may be nearby.
• Use your brakes if a crash is imminent. Stay in your lane and don’t swerve, because swerving away from animals may confuse them so they don’t know which way to run.
“If you are unfortunate enough to have a deer enter the highway in front of your car, it is best to hit the animal and not swerve to avoid it,” said Leslie Gamble, public and government affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma, in a news release. “More serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to miss deer and lose control of their vehicle, leaving the road or swerving into oncoming traffic.”
