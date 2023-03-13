A benefit fish fry and silent auction have been scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at Fittstown Fire Department.
The event is intended to help Dakota Duke, 7, and Riley Duke, 3, and their families after both boys were seriously injured in a fall Feb. 25 at Bromide Hill in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
According to family members, Dakota was treated for his injuries and is recovering at home, but Riley, was more seriously injured and remains hospitalized in Oklahoma City.
The benefit fish fry is $10, and will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fittstown Fire Department. The silent auction ends at 7:30 p.m.
