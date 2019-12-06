Area firefighters battled a wildfire near the intersection of State Highway 59 and County Road 3420 Friday afternoon. The 20-acre blaze was fueled by abundant heavy grass and brush, and pushed along by a dry northerly breeze.
Agencies involved in the firefighting efforts included Pickett Fire Department, Oil Center Fire Department, Stratford Fire Department, and Pontotoc County Emergency Management.
Ada Fire Department was on hand to protect several structures that were threatened. Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene to provide traffic control when several drivers drove into smoke as the blaze crossed SH59 moving south.
Despite several fire department vehicles getting stuck in soft soils in the area, the blaze was largely controlled by mid-afternoon.
