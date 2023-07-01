The Fireball Classic will focus on fun this year.
In addition to the 5K and 10K runs, Ada Sunrise Rotary is sponsoring a Family Fun Run/Walk around Wintersmith Park. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. A $25 gift certificate to Boomerang Diner will be awarded to Best Dog Costume and Best Human Costume. Ada Veterinary Clinic is sponsoring special dog stations along the route. Holli’s Lawn Celebrations is sponsoring decorations, signs, and bubbles for the course. Dogs on leashes and strollers are permitted in the Fun Run but not on the 5K and 10K race course.
Fireball Classic Opening Ceremonies will be held at 6:45 a.m. The Chickasaw Honor Guard will present the colors. The National Anthem will be sung by ECU alum Teresa White.
It costs $25 for the Fun Run/Walk which includes a Fireball Classic t-shirt. The 10K costs $45 and will begin at 7:00 a.m. The 5K costs $40 and will begin at 7:15 a.m. There is a free Kids Race at 7:20 a.m. to be held in front of Wintersmith Lodge. Kids can register for free on the Fireball Classic website or just come to the park.
The male and female overall winners of the 10K will receive free running shoes from Brown’s Shoe Fit. Winners of the 5K will receive a $100 gift certificate from Pick of the Day or Destiny Ranch Beef Sales/Cornell Cattle Co.
Packet pickup for the Fireball Classic will be at Wintersmith Lodge between 6:30-8:30 p.m. on July 3 and 5:00-6:30 a.m. on July 4. Online registration for any event will be accepted until 6:30 a.m. on July 4 at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Ada/FireballClassicMemorialRace2023
For more information contact Race Director Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the Fireball Classic benefit the Back to School Basics program that provides school supplies to 1000 area children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.