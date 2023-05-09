Breaking
featured
Fire department responds to Hayes Grade Center
Mike Anderson, Superintendent of Ada City Schools would like to inform the community that at approximately 11:00 a.m. this morning, smoke was detected in a classroom at Hayes Grade Center. The Ada Fire Department was notified and responded immediately.
It was quickly determined that the origin of the smoke was the result of a blown fan motor in a rooftop air conditioning unit.
The children made an orderly evacuation from the building and are safe.
The Ada Fire Department has given us the “All Clear” and our students and staff are returning to their classrooms and normal routines.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Latta faculty members retiring
- 2023 Pontotoc Conference Basketball Awards
- Rosters announced for 2023 All-Star Classic
- Lady Aggies riding longest D2 win streak ever
- George Nigh Award finalists named
- Motorcyclist recovering after crash
- Latta falls to Prague after close final play
- Latta names Teacher of the Year
- Woman IDs four more Henryetta victims
- Here...Hold my rope
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.