Mike Anderson, Superintendent of Ada City Schools would like to inform the community that at approximately 11:00 a.m. this morning, smoke was detected in a classroom at Hayes Grade Center. The Ada Fire Department was notified and responded immediately.
 
It was quickly determined that the origin of the smoke was the result of a blown fan motor in a rooftop air conditioning unit.
 
The children made an orderly evacuation from the building and are safe.
 
The Ada Fire Department has given us the “All Clear” and our students and staff are returning to their classrooms and normal routines.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you