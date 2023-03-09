Irving Community Center patrons were awarded trophies and prizes for reaching their February Fitness Challenge goal Monday.
They were encouraged to walk each day and track the number of their steps with a pedometer that we received through a grant from Mercy Health.
"Through this challenge we have seen our patrons become increasingly active in the numerous classes that were offered in February," Irving Director Janna Davis said. "Other activities included line dance, country/western dance, balance and movement exercise, healthy cooking, Valentine’s cake walk, blood pressure checks with a local home health agency, and we ended the month with Dr. Gurley, from Mercy Ada, speaking on the importance of heart health."
The 21 participants walked a grand total of 1,876,206 steps.
