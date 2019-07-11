Fatality collision shuts down US177 south of Canadian River Bridge

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports all lanes of U.S. Highway 177 south of the Canadian River Bridge near County Road 1420 are closed due to a fatality collision.
Two AirEvac Lifeteam helicopters have landed and are loading patients for transport to Oklahoma City trauma centers.
Names of individuals involved in the collision have not been released.
This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.
