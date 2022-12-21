Roff Fire

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal fire in Roff Wednesday morning. 

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal fire that happened this morning in the 300 block of Pontotoc Avenue in Roff. The fire is out and firefighters and deputies remain on the scene waiting for the State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner. This is an ongoing story and we will update it when we have more information.

