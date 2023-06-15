East Central University will close in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19. Offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.
ECU’s Linscheid Library and the Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will also be closed for the holiday. The library reopens at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, and the Wellness Center reopens at 8 a.m. that morning.
As a reminder, ECU’s summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with offices open on Fridays in June and July to assist students planning to attend classes in the fall.
Five-day work weeks with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will return on Monday, July 31.
