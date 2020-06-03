An East Central University student was “removed from the ECU campus” Wednesday after making what administrators called “a reprehensible social media post.”
The post read: “To all the heathens coming to Ada Friday night, you might want to do a history search on our town before you get stupid!!!” That text was shared with an altered image of an iconic 1909 photo depicting the lynching of four white men in Ada. The photo was altered by superimposing the face of a smiling black man over the head of one of the bodies of the men being hung.
The post, which quickly went viral on social media networks Wednesday, referred to a Black Lives Matter protest planned by local activists — a protest organizers insist will remain peaceful throughout. Ada Police Chief Carl Allen worked with organizers to develop a safe route for participants to march, and said he intends to join participants in the march. Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian also confirmed plans to join participants in the march.
In a letter to the campus community Wednesday, ECU President Katricia Pierson said the university will not tolerate racism or threats of violence.
“Once again, I write to inform you that we became aware of a reprehensible social media post by an ECU student,” Pierson wrote. “ECU does not condone this behavior and deals with it swiftly when we are alerted. Disciplinary actions have been taken and the student has been removed from the ECU campus.”
The student, who’s identity is being withheld due to threats of violence against their family, told The Ada News their comments were misinterpreted.
“I want to apologize, and I want to say I’m sorry,” The student said late Wednesday. “It was a mistake. I shouldn’t have posted it. I was not trying to incite any kind of violence. I did not mean to upset anybody and I did not mean for this to blow up like it has. I fully support Black Lives Matter and the peaceful protest they’re planning.”
