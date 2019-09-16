An East Central University student-athlete was killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on state Highway 3W, 15 miles northwest of Ada.
Roman Duren Jr. of Choctaw was southbound on SH 3W in a 2011 Ford Mustang when the vehicle crossed the center line, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The Mustang collided head on with a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Durant resident Samantha Manning, who was northbound on SH 3W.
Duren was pinned inside the Mustang for approximately two hours, and Manning was pinned inside her vehicle for about 20 minutes, according to the OHP report. The Ada Fire Department extricated both drivers using the Hurst Tool.
Duren, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel, according to the report.
Manning, 43, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk, external trunk, arm and leg injuries. She was not listed as a patient Monday morning.
Manning’s passenger, a 16-year-old Durant boy whose name has not been released, was taken to OU Medical Center. He was treated and released.
Seat belts were used and air bags were deployed in both vehicles, according to the report. The cause of the collision and the conditions of the drivers are under investigation.
East Central University is mourning the loss of Duren, a freshman and baseball player. He was returning to campus when the wreck occurred.
“We are saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Duren’s family and friends,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “It’s always hard to deal with situations like this when our students are just beginning their adult lives. Our thoughts are with the baseball program, its players and coaches as well along with others involved in the accident.”
The ECU Counseling Center is available for students in this difficult time.
Duren attended Jones High School.
“Though here at ECU for a short time, Bo will be missed. He seemed to be a great teammate in our baseball program,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, director of ECU athletics. “Our thoughts go out to his family and we, as an athletic department, plan to be supportive in any way we can to Bo’s family and the baseball team.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: ECU Staff Writer Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
