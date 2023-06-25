Students hoping to begin East Central University School of Nursing Program for the spring 2024 semester need to apply by Sept. 1.
School of Nursing Director Darcy Duncan said this helps students with more opportunities to get prerequisites in for the program, as well as not have to wait to start.
For example, students who might struggle with a class or circumstances in the spring, can jump in with the fall and not have to wait out until the next spring,” she said.
Students planning to attend nursing school in Fall 2024, will be able to apply later this semester, beginning October 1, 2023, with the application cycle closing March 1, 2024.
ECU offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to pre-licensure students. Pre-licensure students complete an eight-semester program leading to the degree. Graduates who meet the Oklahoma state requirements for licensure, are eligible to apply to sit for the National Council Licensing Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-CAT, RN) to become a registered nurse.
To find the information on applying for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters, including the application and entrance examination registration, or more information on ECU’s School of Nursing, visit ecok.edu/Nursing.
