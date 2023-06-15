East Central University’s Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences and the Chickasaw Nation’s Environmental Services (CNES) gathered to do a stream bioassessment at a site on the Blue River near Connerville, Oklahoma.
ECU Professor Bruce Moring and students provide technical support as part of a grant associated with fish and stream invertebrate surveys.
The grant involves helping the Chickasaw Nation Environmental Services to do stream biomonitoring as part of their water quality monitoring efforts throughout the Chickasaw Nation’s 13-county region. ECU students and CNES personnel are pictured with the CNES Director Phillip Cravatt (left) and Dr. Moring (right) at the site near the Blue River.
