East Central University’s Human Diversity Committee and ECU Pride will observe LGBT+ History Month on Monday with a program featuring trans rights activist Paula Sophia.
The event will begin with a class lecture from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, with the room to be announced. Lunch in Taff Cafeteria will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by jazz music by LGBT composers in the UC Atrium.
A screening of the film “The Real Life Test” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Dinner with Sophia and ECU Pride will follow the film at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Christine Pappas at cpappas@ecok.edu.
