East Central University will have new summer office hours beginning Monday, June 5. In recent years, ECU campus was closed on Fridays. This year, ECU offices will be open on Fridays in June and July to assist students planning to attend classes in the fall.
Campus hours will be 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Linscheid Library will be open 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Tommy Hewitt Wellness Center summer hours are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through August 11, when the center’s normal business hours will resume.
ECU’s normal business hours of 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday will resume Monday, July 31.
The campus will also close this summer in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, and for the Independence Day holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.