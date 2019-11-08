Early voting for the town of Byng special election will be held at the Pontotoc County Election Board at 131 W. 13th in Ada.
Any voter registered at an address within the tTown of Byng limits may vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
On Election Day, which is Tuesday, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polling place instead of at the Election Board Office. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The online voter tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.
Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.