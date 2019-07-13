Donor gives Caterpillar tractor medallion to Historical Society

Sometimes … it’s just the small things.
The Pontotoc County Historical and Genealogical Society is often benefited by the generosity of individuals who come by the library to donate an item of interest about the history of Pontotoc County.
A few weeks ago, Mr. Joe Looney of Davis, came by to donate a small metal medallion which pictured a Caterpillar tractor. The medallion, which represented the McCormick Machinery Co., at 2011 N. Broadway, had been given to Joe by his father when he was just six-years-old.
The machinery company had become a local dealer of Caterpillar tractors on Aug. 2, 1951. An article in the Feb. 16, 1954 edition of the Ada Evening News reported that the city of Ada traded a used motor grader for a new Caterpillar grader from the McCormick Machinery Co. for a trade difference of $12,316. In September 1959, a company owned by Albert-Harlow Inc. became the new dealer of Caterpillar tractors in Ada.
Benjamin Holt, one of the founding fathers of the Holt Manufacturing Co., formed in 1911 in the United States, probably never imagined that his invention in 1906 of the Caterpillar tractor would somehow benefit the citizens of Ada from as early as 1919. Company photographer, Charles Clements, was reported to have observed that the tractor crawled like a caterpillar and Holt seized on the metaphor.
“Caterpillar it is,” he said. “That is the name for it!”
Research in the Ada Evening News produced several interesting articles about the Caterpillar tractor and its contribution to the communities in Pontotoc County. One such article appeared in the March 4, 1937, edition. It appeared that Mr. W.D. Little had taken a road trip around the northeastern part of the county to observe some of the road work being done by the county commissioners on the Allen-Francis road. He remarked that he saw two of the big Caterpillar tractors in use on a roadbed, “making it a thing of beauty as well as utility.”
Perhaps the most celebrated use of the Caterpillar tractor in Pontotoc County happened in April 1919, just after the end of WW1, when the headline in The Ada News read, “British Tank Here Saturday.” The writer went on to say, “The tank will parade the streets of Ada on Saturday and will be a memorable day in the history of Ada as a large tank will arrive in Ada on the Santa Fe. Lt. C.C. Chauncey will fly over the city in a U.S. Army aeroplane.”
This adventure was made possible by the efforts of R.W. Simpson, who spearheaded the efforts of Pontotoc County banks to secure loans in which bonds could be sold to individual citizens. While planning the events, Mr. Simpson stated, “ I am glad to say we will have one of the grandest Caterpillar tanks from the battlefield of France to come to Ada to help push the sale of the bonds and help Pontotoc County to end her war record in an enviable manner. I am also glad to know that one of our Ada boys is to give flying exhibitions.”
Christmas 1950: Santa most probably thrilled many a boy ... and perhaps a girl ... with a special gift in his or her stocking on Dec. 10, 1950. The B.F. Goodrich Store in Ada, at 305 W. Main, placed an ad in the Ada Evening News showing a “House of Santa Claus.” In the ad of mechanical toys featured was noted: “For sale. Caterpillar Bulldozer-$3.49.” So it was on that Christmas morning in 1950, a Caterpillar tractor from Santa was probably being driven with vigor and zeal by many a boy or girl under a Christmas tree in Ada, Oklahoma, and all homes in Pontotoc County.
The Pontotoc County Historical and Genealogical Society and PAST-Preserving Area Stories in Time welcome donations, even as small as the Caterpillar medallion, which represent the history of Pontotoc County. Acceptable items will be placed in the mini-museum housed in the Mattie Logsdon Memorial Library, located at 221 W. 16th in Ada.
