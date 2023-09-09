Ten members of the Chimney Hill chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution have “adopted” residents of the Sulphur Veterans Center.
Each member of the DAR group is paired with a veteran who rarely has visitors. The team travels to Suphur once a month to visit, bring greeting cards and treats for holidays, and special gifts for their vet’s birthday and Christmas. In addition, all the residents are included in holiday parties and a special donation provides game tables for all the veterans to use.
The ladies of the Busy Hands Quilting Group have given hand-made quilts to the DAR team for presentation to their adopted friends.
Funding for the project is provided by donations from the local chapters of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Daughters of the American Revolution, and individuals.
Chimney Hill DAR meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Arts and Heritage Center. The business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and includes a message from the President General of the national organization plus reports relating to national defense and Native American History. Programs feature a variety of topics from historic events to current issues. Guests are welcome to attend a meeting. For more information please contact Mary Ann Frame at (580-320-5559) The program on September 12 will be presented by Dr. Christopher Bean, history professor at East Central University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.