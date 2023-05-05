District Attorney Erik Johnson is warning parents and school officials to look closely at the snacks children are consuming after some THC edibles were confiscated from a 12-year-old at an elementary school in Seminole earlier this week.
"It it was brought to my attention that copycat marijuana edibles were found in a local elementary school," Johnson said. "I was advised of this by the school principal and immediately assigned my Drug Task Force Agents to work with the Seminole School Resource Officer. We have recovered these edibles in copycat advertising packages, which are marketed to attract the attention of children."
The snacks that were seized were packaged to look like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Lucky Charms, and Trolli Gummy Worms. The packaging was nearly identical to the snacks found in grocery stores, and the warnings about the snacks' THC content were minimal. Said Bob Gragg, Superintendent of Seminole Public Schools, "We join the District Attorney's Office in letting parents know about this issue, we want it to stop before it is here to stay, and we need all parents to help our schools to prevent this from happening. We shouldn't have to deal with this issue while trying to educate our children, and this irresponsible practice of the marijuana industry in Oklahoma is directly aimed at our children and needs to stop now."
According to the Oklahoma Poison Center, cases of accidental THC exposure in children went from 14 cases in 2018 when medical marijuana legislation was passed, to 269 cases in 2022. From January 1, 2021, to May 31,2022, national poison control centers received more than 10,000 calls regarding THC exposure from edibles, and more than 75% of those cases affected patients under 19 years old. A study published in the journal Pediatrics found the number of pediatric exposures to edible cannabis products in children under 6 jumped from 207 in 2017 to 3,054 in 2021.
These copycat products have been an issue for parents and schools all over the country. Last year, attorneys general from 23 states, including Oklahoma, drafted a bipartisan letter to Congress urging them to take action against the copycat products saying, "The undersigned Attorneys General do not all agree on the best regulatory scheme for a cannabis and THC generally, but we all agree on one thing: copycat THC edibles pose a grave risk to the health, safety, and welfare of our children." The products are reportedly manufactured by unlicensed businesses and are widely available. Other popular edibles are packaged to look like Oreos, Starburst, Sour Patch Kids, Doritos, and Nerds.
Last year, the State of Virginia passed legislation banning copycat THC products. It bans the manufacturing and sale ofTHC products in certain shapes that may appeal to children, as well as products in counterfeit packaging that could be confused with popular food brands.
"It is time that Oklahoma follows Virginia's lead, it is time that we start implementing legislation which will protect our children from these products, and to further take aim at these retail marijuana shops that violate the terms of their OMMA Permits and market copycat edibles to children in our communities."
Additionally, Oklahoma currently does not have a limit on the potency of edible marijuana, and the "Lucky Charms" lookalike contained 1000 mg ofTHC, while the other two products contained levels of at least 200 mg per package. This is an alarming amount, considering states with recreational marijuana laws limit the potency to around 10 mg ofTHC per serving, or 100 mg per package.
The products that were confiscated from the child at school were bought in Oklahoma dispensaries. According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), "Labels, packages, and containers shall not be attractive to minors and shall not contain any content that reasonably appears to target children, including toys, cartoon characters, and similar images. Packages should be designed to minimize appeal to children and shall not depict images other than the business name logo of the medical marijuana producer and image of the product. The advertising of the products also must not "depict objects such as toys, cartoons, cartoon characters, or similar images, which suggest the presence of a child, or any other depiction designed in any manner to be especially appealing to children or other persons under legal age to consume marijuana."
"I want all parents in my district to be aware of this copycat marijuana edible packaging, because it is here now and we have a duty to protect our children," Johnson said. "Additionally, I will be taking a hard line against any retail marijuana store in my district that is selling this type of copycat material in their stores. I will exhaust all legal avenues to prevent this, including civil actions under the Consumer Protection Act. I have met with representatives from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and they concur in my position, and we jointly condemn this irresponsible practice of selling copycat edible marijuana packaging marketed to our children."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.