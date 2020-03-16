Here’s a list of closures and schedule changes for local businesses and organizations due to the COVID-19 outbreak:
• Chick Fil A: The restaurant has closed its dining room until further notice but will continue serving customers via its drive-thru and mobile curbside pickup service.
• East Central University: ECU is on spring break this week and has extended the break by one week, March 23-27, according to the university’s website. Classes will not be in session that week, and students will not be required to report to campus or to online classes. Instructors will move assignment deadlines during the week to a time after classes resume.
Online/virtual classes will begin March 30, which means classes may be taught online or through a variety of instructional arrangements.The university is working with its departments to provide access to, and training on, alternative delivery methods
All healthy employees must report to campus Monday, and student workers should check with their direct supervisors for availability. Faculty, staff and student employees will use the eek of March 23-27 to prepare for the transition to online or virtual instruction.
The camps will be open and operating on Monday, and University housing will remain open for residents. All services will be available, and some offices may have alternative hours.
All university-sponsored events, including athletics, are suspended until further notice.
• Walmart: The Ada store joined other Walmarts across the country in reducing its business hours, which will allow workers to focus on replenishing supplies and better sanitizing the store.
Starting Monday, the store’s normal operating hours will be from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated as more information comes in. If you know of any other cancellations or schedule modifications, call The Ada News at 580-332-4433 and press 1 or email us at news@theadanews.com.
