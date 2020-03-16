Pontotoc County commissioners canceled all events at the county's Agri-Plex Convention Center for three weeks, effective immediately.
An emergency meeting of the Board of County Commissioners has been called for noon Tuesday to determine what other measures the county will take to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In an agenda posted Monday, commissioners said calling an emergency meeting was necessary "due to the current outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and the need to take actions to protect public health and help ensure public safety."
According to the agenda, commissioners will also consider issuing an "Emergency Disaster Proclamation declaring a Pontotoc County State of Emergency, based on the State of Oklahoma's Declaration of Emergency, due to COVID-19."
The meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday at the Pontotoc County Clerk's building meeting room at 301 S. Broadway in Ada.
"We've stopped all physical visitation at the jail and canceled all the events at the Agri-Plex for the next three weeks," District 3 Commissioner Justin Roberts said Monday by phone. "We will reevaluate that timeline every week going forward."
Roberts said the steps were necessary to protect the public, county employees and area first responders. He said he expects additional changes to come after the meeting Tuesday.
"I would be prepared to see drastic changes to our day-to-day activities," Roberts said. "I would anticipate some restrictions at the courthouse."
Roberts said elected officials have been "very cooperative" with commissioners regarding the steps being taken to safeguard public health, despite the disruptions involved.
"I'm sympathetic to everyone involved," Roberts said. "I understand there's more involved than meets the eye, but this isn't just about me or you. (We) have to make decisions based on what's best for the public, not on what's best for individuals."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.