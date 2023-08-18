The 2023 Cougar Fun Run is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Ada High School.
“Register your Cougar Cub for an awesome evening of running, food trucks and Ada Cougar Athletics,” said Ada track coach Leslie Landrum.
The 1 Mile Fun Run will begin before the start of the Fall Cougar Preview. Registration will begin at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per runner.
Cash and Checks are accepted. Make checks payable to Ada Athletics.
For more information email Landrum at landruml@adapss.com or Cole Jones at jonesc@adapss.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.