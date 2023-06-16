Anthony Brian Walker, 41, of Ada, was sentenced this week to serve life in prison for the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Jason Edward Hubbard, Jr.
Walker was found guilty in 2022 by a federal jury of “First-Degree Murder in Indian Country.”
On Nov. 29, 2021, while Hubbard was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of a convenience store — located at 14th Street and Mississippi — Walker approached the vehicle and stabbed Hubbard in the heart.
Despite numerous requests for a police report or a motive in the case, messages to the Chickasaw Nation were not returned.
However, although many of the federal court documents are sealed, one document suggests that Walker and Hubbard had had some sort of altercation prior to the stabbing.
One court document read:
“On November 30, 2021, Anthony Walker brought himself to the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department to be interviewed regarding the death of Jason Edward Hubbard. He was interviewed by Special Agent Bradley Katherman and Criminal Investigator Keaton Alexander at Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department. Before the interview, Mr. Walker was read his Miranda rights and he signed a Miranda waiver. Mr. Walker provided information regarding the altercation with Mr. Hubbard and how he felt threatened for his life. He was then placed under arrest and transported to Murray County Jail.
“On December 2, 2021, Mr. Walker was in custody, handcuffed, and transported to a medical facility due to the injury sustained on his hand during the prior altercation with Mr. Hubbard.”
In May 2022, Assistant United States Attorney T. Cameron McEwen introduced a document into the case to give notice of other “crimes, wrongs, or bad acts committed by” Walker that the government intended to offer in its case.
A portion of the document read:
“The United States intends to offer the following acts to rebut any character evidence offered by Defendant pursuant to Rules 404(a) and 405(a), to impeach the Defendant in the event he testifies pursuant to Rule 609(a) and 609(b), or to otherwise rebut defense theories advanced at trial:
A. Defendant’s (Walker) felony conviction for Domestic Abuse in the presence of a minor in CF2015-00398, in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. Defendant’s most recent discharge date from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for this conviction is May 16, 2019. Defendant is currently on probation in this case.
B. Defendant’s felony conviction for Domestic Assault and Battery in CF-2015-00113, in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. Defendant’s most recent discharge date from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for this conviction is May 16, 2019. Defendant is currently on probation in this case.
C. Defendant’s felony conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance in CF-2008-00381, in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. Defendant’s most recent discharge date from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for this conviction is August 25, 2018.
D. Defendant’s felony conviction for Carrying a Weapon/Drugs/Alcohol into Jail in CF2007-00249, in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. Defendant’s most recent discharge date from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for this conviction is June 18, 2012. Defendant’s most recent P&PSUS, in this case, is December 29, 2015.
E. Defendant’s felony conviction for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in CF-2006-0048, in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. Defendant’s most recent discharge date from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for this conviction is June 18, 2012. Defendant’s most recent P&PSUS, in this case, is December 29, 2015.”
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Christopher Wilson said, “Walker will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.”
McEwen and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin McKenzie represented the United States.
