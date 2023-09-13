Musician J. Cruise Berry recently concluded the “Wheels of Harmony” tour, traveling more than 1,200 miles within two weeks. The “Wheels of Harmony” tour brought Cherokee and Choctaw hymns, opera, First American flute, piano instrumentals and classical music composed by First Americans to nearly 2,000 students in Montana.
“We are engaging the community of Montana in meaningful ways and discussions about Native artists and classical music,” Cruise said. “We are sharing what we have spent our lives honing and crafting. We also share what it is like being a Native person in the world of classical music.”
Through music, the
production aimed to engage students in discussions concerning Montana and the many federally recognized tribes within the U.S. The “Wheels of Harmony” tour also encouraged students to explore music and performance art as possible professions for their future.
“Wheels of Harmony” consisted of three First American artists. In addition to knowing their tribes’ traditional First American music and other cultural arts, each is a classically trained musician with their own unique skill sets. Cruise is a Chickasaw citizen, composer and pianist. Cherokee citizen Kate Morton is a mezzo- soprano and storyteller, and Choctaw Mark Billy
is a Verdi baritone and plays the First American flute.
With a hectic schedule, nearly 15 schools were visited during the two- week tour. These schools were primarily located in rural areas or on First American reservations.
The Intermountain Opera Bozeman, Bozeman, Montana, produced “Wheels of Harmony.” It is designed to introduce students in the state to Indigenous music and culture. This was often done through original classical music scores composed by Berry.
“Wheels of Harmony” will begin touring Montana again in March 2024.
About J. Cruise Berry
Currently working in
the Los Angeles music scene, Berry grew up in Lone Grove, Oklahoma. He learned at an early age that his heart belonged to music. Many of his extracurricularactivities in high school revolved around performing arts.
“I realized the outlet I feel most at home and able to express deep thoughts and feelings was not through word or sport, but through the arts, through music,” Berry said. “I started composing in junior high. I was in the high school band where I played trumpet for many years. Now I am a composer and pianist.”
As a freelancing musician, Berry has worked as founding company pianist and composer for SPARK! Creative Lab. He also served as collaborative pianist for the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre at the University of Oklahoma. His scores have been performed by members of the New York Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, to name a few.
Berry has also collaborated with New York-based string quartet, “Ethel,” and has been an artist on Grammy Award-winning Azica Records. He is also a food and culture writer. Having a passion for culinary arts, many of his stories can be found published in Edible OKC.
“I am better with the act of putting things down (on paper) rather than saying them,” Berry said. “I am a composer, a pianist and a writer of words. Those are the three things that define my professional identity as a young Native artist living in L.A. These are ways for me to capture things around me
and make sense of an otherwise chaotic world.” Many mentors have factored into Berry’s career path. These have included a high school band director, choir director, and a speech and debate coach who guided him to many state championships, among
others.
However, Berry
prizes fellow Chickasaw composer and pianist Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s mentorship above all others.
“I call Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate my musical dad,” Berry said. “I met Jerod when I was 15 years old through the Chickasaw Summer Arts Academy. I wrote my first string quartet under him. I attended the Summer Arts Academy for a couple of years. The academy helped me grow and I met people there that have become lifelong friends.”
As a performer and educator, Berry has one piece of advice to convey to those following their dreams of working within the performing arts fields, “Find a mentor, listen to everything they tell you, read biographies of people you want to be like, become very, very good at two or three things, have a strict morning routine, and find ways to be creative in daily chores.
“It’s those mentors, those people that are put in your life that really help you codify and hone in on what it is that you are good and passionate about,” Berry said.
“C.S. Lewis said Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’ The same can be said for passionate interests. You can have a passionate interest in 2023 and make a career out of it,” he added.
Before moving to
California, Berry made his mark on Oklahoma City music where he studied music composition and piano performance at Oklahoma City University. He has worked with many nonprofit and community-based organizations.
He served on the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Associate Board. While on the board, he was appointed treasurer. He was also a piano instructor for the Granville Community Music School/Opry Heritage Foundation. As a piano instructor, he worked with students in poverty within the Oklahoma City Public School system. Berry provided his own form of mentorship to these students, teaching them performing arts and other skills necessary for their future.
Berry also worked with the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, where he assisted music therapists with lessons and engagement learning exercises and activities.
Berry’s parents are Joe and Candace Berry. He receives his Chickasaw heritage from his mother. He is also proud of the Arabic heritage given to him by his father.
“I grew up on a sheep farm to a Saudi father and a Chickasaw mother in (a small town in) the Chickasaw Nation,” Berry said. “I can never thank my parents enough for being so willing to let me chase something (performing arts) that was so alien and unfamiliar to them.
“I have been able to come to Los Angeles with a lot of pride. My elevator speech when I first meet someone is that I am Chickasaw, Arab and Oklahoman. I am proud of my identity, who I am and where I come from.”
