The City of Ada has recognized its shortage of quality housing options for its residents and has undertaken to evaluate existing housing conditions, understand the market forces at play in the community and develop a sound, actionable housing assessment and strategy to address the shortage.
In April of this year, the City Council voted to award Freese and Nichols a Professional Services Agreement to provide a housing assessment and develop neighborhood plans to address housing needs and the vision for Ada’s future. During the City Council Meeting on June 5th, the City Council voted to establish the Community Development Advisory Board, composed of certain individuals to assist in addressing the above concerns.
The Committee shall consist of thirteen (13) members, as follows:
City of Ada Mayor or Council designee
City Council Member or Council designee
Ada Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman
Ada Jobs Foundation Board President
Pontotoc County Government (County Commissioner)
Chickasaw Nation designee
East Central University designee
Housing Developer/Contractor
Real Estate Agents (2)
Non-Profit Representative
Ada Housing Authority designee
City of Ada City Manager or staff designee
Beginning on Tuesday, June 20th Freese and Nichols will be in Ada for the first Housing and Neighborhood Plans Assessment.
“The Housing Assessment and Neighborhood Plan process will allow citizens to work alongside the City to develop a shared vision for the future that will improve the quality of life,” stated Community Development Director Staci Beecher. “The goal is to have a complete housing assessment targeted to the needs of the community as well as revised regulations that will allow for a variety of housing types and price points to better serve our community.”
For more information on the City of Ada, visit www.adaok.com
