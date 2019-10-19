The Chickasaw Nation Car Seat Safety Program will host a community car seat check event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada. Families are invited to receive a car and booster seat check at no charge, completed by certified passenger safety technicians.
“Technicians attend a nationally certified three-day training session presented by Safe Kids,” said Becky Anoatubby, program manager. “It is an extremely in-depth class that teaches the parts of the different kinds of child safety seats, how they operate and how the seats operate in different cars.”
Safe Kids is a worldwide organization that provides training for certified passenger safety technicians. Technicians ensure child safety and booster seats are properly installed in the vehicles, are in good condition and fit the child. Common installation mistakes include loose belts, incorrect shoulder strap position and the wrong style of safety seats used, based on weight and height.
Devoted to the safety of children within the community, the Chickasaw Nation has nearly 50 employees trained as passenger safety technicians. They are based within child care, Head Start, transportation and WIC programs, among other areas.
Car seat safety inspections are available to the community. Technicians can determine if a new car seat is needed. Replacement seats may be available at no cost for those that have been recalled, are expired or are poorly fitting.
While it is estimated that nearly 60% of all child safety seats are installed incorrectly or are not being used properly, the Chickasaw Nation Car Seat Safety Program has found these numbers alarmingly higher.
“During our car safety checks, 75% of the seats checked are either not installed correctly, placed in the wrong area of the car or aren’t the right size for the children who use them,” Anoatubby said.
During the car seat safety check at the Agri-Plex, families are also welcome to enjoy games, food and other activities. Information booths will be available to parents for information concerning Chickasaw Nation programs and services.
For more information, call (580) 421-7711 or visit Chickasaw.net/CarSeat.
About car and booster seat safety
Car and booster seats are one of the most important safety devices children use on a daily basis. According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, car fatalities are the leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old. Checked often, car and booster seats save lives.
“Properly installed car seats keep children safe by making sure they are secure within the car,” Anoatubby said. “For older children, booster seats enable the car’s own safety belts to fit properly on the body, over the lap and across the chest instead of the belly, neck or face.”
As a child grows, safety and booster seats should grow with them. According to information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, children under the age of 2 should ride in rear-facing car seats situated in the back passenger seats of a vehicle. Children should remain in the rear-facing position until they reach the top height or weight limit allowed by the car seat’s manufacturer.
Once a child outgrows the rear-facing seat, he or she should transition into a forward-facing seat with a harness and tether. This is usually between the ages of 4 to 7. A child who outgrows the forward-facing seat should then be placed in a booster seat.
Car seats need to be installed using lower anchors. If a seat belt is chosen for car seat installation, close attention must be paid to how the seat belt locks into place. This can be found in the vehicle’s owner’s manual.
The owner’s manuals of both the car seat and the vehicle are important for proper safety seat installation. The car owner’s manual details weight limits for lower anchors, as well as where they are located. The car seat owner’s manual includes how the safety seat works, guidance on usage according to the size of a child and how to reposition it as the child grows.
Booster seats should be used until the child is big enough to use a seat belt correctly (approximately 4’9” tall). The booster seat should allow the car’s seat belt to fit across the upper thighs, while the shoulder belt should lie snugly across the shoulder and chest. Seat belts should not cross the stomach, and shoulder belts should be clear of the child’s face and neck.
Booster seats should be used until the child is big enough to fit in a seat belt properly, and young passengers should continue to ride in the back seat until age 13. It is the safest area in the car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.