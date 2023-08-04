Congratulations to Communication Federal Credit Union on their new location.
On July 21st we had a Ribbon Cutting celebration for Communication Federal Credit Union to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new location at 129 S. Mississippi Ave. in Ada.
Communication Federal is proud to be local and a part of the Ada community for more than 80 years. Stop by and visit Julie Smith and the team at their new financial center. They’ll take care of all your personal financial needs. Federally insured by NCUA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.