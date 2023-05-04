U.S. representative for Oklahoma's 4th congressional district Tom Cole spoke to Ada Lion's Club Tuesday at the Aldridge Hotel.
Cole spoke for 35 minutes on a wide range of topics from domestic spending to international threats from near-peer nations like China and Russia.
"This has been a very interesting Congress," Cole told the civic group. "It's a whole new slate of Democratic leadership on the other side of the aisle. And to be fair, on our side, while we still have the same mix of people, they're all doing something new."
Cole said the temper of the battle is what he described as a "divided Congress."
"I like to describe the Republican majority as really the brakes on a car," he said. "Unfortunately, the car still has the same driver and still has the same engine."
Cole criticized actions of the current Democratic leadership, though he did not refer to President Biden by name.
"The President was elected in 2021," Cole said, although the election was in 2020, "he immediately started issuing executive orders undoing border security, so no more wall, no more 'wait in Mexico' policy, no more support for the Border Patrol at the highest levels. And I think we've seen the results. We went from a relatively secure border to one where we have anywhere from five to seven or eight thousand people crossing illegally every day.
"And it's not just folks coming across illegally," Cole continued, "it's illegal drugs and human trafficking. So that's a flashpoint."
Cole said another point of conflict between to two parties is energy policy.
"I'm not an 'anti-green energy' guy - we get almost half of our electricity in Oklahoma from wind. But we saw the President immediately suspend construction of the Keystone Pipeline, immediately suspended oil and gas exploration and drilling on federal lands. And we saw a pretty hostile EPA toward the fossil fuel industry, and guess what? Gasoline prices went up. We went from being energy independent to being energy dependent."
Near the end of his talk, Cole mentioned continuing threats from near-peer nations, especially China.
"Most importantly, a place where most Americans agree, is they are very concerned about China," he said, adding that China poses one of America's most significant national security threats. Cole mentioned Chinese control of critical supply-chain items like pharmaceuticals and computer chips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.