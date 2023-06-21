True to the spirit of the Hippocratic Oath, Dr. Melissa Adams helped treat many of the local population during a recent mission trip with her church to Nicaragua.
“This opportunity to serve spiritually and physically is humbling and will forever hold a special place in my heart,” said Adams, a healthcare provider for The Clinic. “I was constantly reminded of the daily blessings and access we have to health care in the United States.”
Adams joined Trinity Ada’s mission to the largest Central American country between May 26 and June 2, the first week of a two-week mission.
She traveled with intent, to “provide health care to different communities daily within Nicaragua and to share the Gospel.” While there, she helped treat patients from a month old to those in their eighties.
“The health there is poor overall,” Adams said. “Different diseases or complications are more prevalent based on the community. For example, patients living and working near sugarcane farms had significant renal complications. For those living near volcanos, lung disease and asthma were more prevalent.”
Adams is a foot and ankle surgeon for The Clinic. Her background in health care prepared her for the variety of issues she and local doctors faced.
Adams said patients were lined up awaiting care each day and that they did not stop until every patient had been treated. She worked alongside a Nicaraguan physician, an optometrist, and two dentists.
“We saw blood pressure issues, asthma, urinary tract infections, skin and soft tissue conditions, arthritis, sepsis, and more,” Adams said.
“Procedures were performed only as necessary, including debridement of bone from a bone infection, joint injections, and removal of warts.”
Adams said she was touched by the gratitude she encountered from those Nicaraguans who sought medical attention, many of whom came long distance by bicycle or on foot.
“Patients did not allow (the lack of) transportation to keep them from the opportunity to see a doctor, which might not occur for another year,” she said. “Patients never complained about how long they had to wait. They were purely grateful. The appreciation they had for us taking time to see them was heartwarming. It fueled my passion for medicine and helping others.”
As part of the mission, led by Pastor Rusty Fuller, Adams would meet with her teammates every morning to plan the day and again each evening to share the day’s experiences. This trip was especially meaningful to Adams as her oldest daughter, Mearah, came along to help.
“The most memorable and proud moments of this weeklong journey were seeing my 13-year-old daughter grow spiritually and personally through her interactions with the Nicaraguans,” said Adams. “She held babies while parents were being treated, she played games on the dirt paths with the children, and she even painted the fingernails of little girls who were waiting to be treated.”
Adams said the mission trip was good for her in terms of sharpening her skills and shoring up her medical knowledge. She said it was beneficial for her to be challenged and to “think outside the box and use the tools available” in that situation.
“This trip allowed me to unplug from the distractions of the world and focus on the simplicity of life and things that really matter – God, family, and caring for others,” she said. “Each of these communities we visited are truly like families. They care for one another, and for each other’s children. The smiles of the children when you wave or give them a high five leaves an impression that will not be forgotten.”
