The Ada City School District is pleased to announce that Project AWARE and our AWARE Grant Team have worked together to provide Classroom Emergency "Go" Kits for every classroom in the District.
Each kit contains many items a teacher might need in case of an emergency. Everything from First Aid Kits, batteries, flashlights, hydration bottle, name badges, Sharpies, a weather radio and even a portable phone charger are included in each kit.
This is just another example of our efforts to be as prepared as possible for any emergency situation that might come our way.
The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority and the Classroom Emergency “Go” Kits are another step in creating the safest environment possible.
