New site screenshot

This screen shot shows the home screen for adaok.tv, a one-stop shop for the city of Ada's video content. The new site will debut Monday.

 By Eric Swanson | The Ada News

The city of Ada is excited to introduce adaok.tv to its residents and individuals everywhere.

This new site, which will debut Monday is an easy-to-navigate one-stop shop for all city of Ada video content. 

“The great thing about adaok.tv is you can log in anywhere at any time to access current videos and information, as well as the large collection of 'Explore Ada' pieces,” said Assistant City Manager Angie Dean.

Additional content will be added to adaok.tv on a regular basis, including live-streaming council meetings, City Manager’s Corner, weekly updates, etc.

“We are extremely pleased to be offering this new format to everyone," said City Manager Cody Holcomb. “All you need is a computer, laptop or phone to have access to adaok.tv twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.”

For more information on the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.

Eric Swanson can be contacted by email at eswanson@theadanews.com.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.