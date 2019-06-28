The city of Ada is excited to introduce adaok.tv to its residents and individuals everywhere.
This new site, which will debut Monday is an easy-to-navigate one-stop shop for all city of Ada video content.
“The great thing about adaok.tv is you can log in anywhere at any time to access current videos and information, as well as the large collection of 'Explore Ada' pieces,” said Assistant City Manager Angie Dean.
Additional content will be added to adaok.tv on a regular basis, including live-streaming council meetings, City Manager’s Corner, weekly updates, etc.
“We are extremely pleased to be offering this new format to everyone," said City Manager Cody Holcomb. “All you need is a computer, laptop or phone to have access to adaok.tv twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.”
For more information on the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
