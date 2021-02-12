Attached is the map showing snow routes in Ada. The legend will show which roads ODOT covers and which roads the City covers and their priorities for emergency purposes.
City of Ada publishes sanding routes
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Theron O'Dell "Dell" Howry, 79, of Allen are 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church in Allen. Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. A Committal service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Mr. Howry passed…
ADA [ndash] Gary Lee Anderson, 76, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Franklin Andy Coody Jr., 58, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Feb. 8, 2021 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Estes~Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Dolberg Cemetery in Roff, Oklahoma.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot to death in Ahloso community
- Ada High School students named on first semester honor rolls
- Man goes missing from home
- City of Ada publishes sanding routes
- Vacant house burns on North Johnston
- Winter weather continues for Ada
- Police continue search for missing man
- Vanoss opts out of final three regular season games
- Roff boys KO Class 3A power Kingston
- Winter weather forces changes to district tournament times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.