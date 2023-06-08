The city council members had a full agenda for Monday’s city council meeting. With 33 items on the docket, only a few were discussed at length.
To name those few, the City Council voted in favor of establishing an Ada Development Advisory Committee as well as discussing a request to rezone certain properties.
One of the first things discussed in the meeting was the establishment of an Ada Community Development Advisory Committee. The committee would be responsible for evaluating existing housing conditions and addressing the suitable housing shortage here in Ada. The committee as proposed initially would consist of 12 members, two of which would be the city mayor and the city of Ada manager or staff designee. The main discussion around this item was about its wording in the resolution. The resolution was approved with only a few amendments, one being that there be 13 members instead of 12 to allow for two city council members.
The next item discussed was an ordinance for rezoning certain city property at 500 NE J.A. Richardson Loop. Cliff Underwood has requested that they rezone the vacant property from a Light Industrial District to a General Commercial District so he can build an automobile sales business. This request was actually brought to the council in the last meeting on May 1. The problem with this request is that the property in question is on the Runway Protection Zone and would require approval from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. Because of this, no action was taken at the last meeting and instead, they voted to continue discussing this item in the next city council meeting.
In this meeting, the city manager Cody Holcomb stated that, upon review from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, the RPZ is incompatible with the land use while the Ada Airport Commission said that they do not support any further intrusion into the RPZ. Holcomb ended his report by saying that Underwood could request that the Federal Aviation Administration review the site plan however Underwood’s attorney said that he had already received written approval from the FAA to do a similar plan just adjacent to the property. The problem lies with the site plan and any further encroachment onto the RPZ could lose funding for the Ada Municipal Airport. By the end of the discussion, no decision was made on the item and instead was pushed to be discussed in July.
Everything else on Monday’s agenda was approved, like continuing contracts with Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society, McCall’s Chapel and Addiction and Behavioral Health Center, Inc. At the end of the meeting, Lisa Bratcher, the City of Ada’s Public Information Director, gave announcements on the many events planned this summer for Ada. One of which is a Fourth of July Parade that will be hosted by Ada Main Street.
