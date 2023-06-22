A Chickasaw warrior entering the Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA) will host the undeniable legend of the sport, Bill “Superfoot” Wallace, July 1 at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center.
Wallace, 77, retired from a stellar fighting career undefeated. He has appeared in countless movies, most notably “A Force of One” with Chuck Norris.
Wallace is a noted author of many books and taught karate, judo, wrestling and weightlifting at Memphis State University. He also taught Elvis Presley and John Belushi early in their careers.
He continues to teach seminars across America. He is International Ambassador of PKA Worldwide.
Wallace is a legend for fast footwork – from roundhouse kick to hook kick – and holds the world record for a kick clocked at an amazing 67 miles per hour leading to his moniker “Superfoot.”
Ezra Johnson, a Chickasaw who will enter PKA competition in the “super heavyweight” division, will host Wallace and a teaching seminar July 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center.
“I am very proud to host Mr. Wallace and invite all to come to the beautiful Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center to see him lecture and demonstrate his fighting prowess and skills,” Johnson said of his mentor, trainer and coach.
Johnson is a cultural instructor with the Chickasaw Nation Department of Culture and Humanities at the Chickasaw Cultural Center. He is dedicated to the tribal effort to revitalize the Chickasaw language. He encourages cultural demonstrators, such as stomp dancers, to speak the language almost exclusively for the thousands of visitors hosted annually by the cultural center.
He also is eyeing a career as a professional fighter and will utilize the Chickasaw language throughout his training, matches and contests with PKA.
“What I am about to embark upon has never been done by a Chickasaw. I am preparing to become a fighter who will bring our language to the national stage and will be the first Chickasaw to fight in the super heavyweight division of PKA,” Johnson said recently. “If I win, I will be the first champion from the Chickasaw Nation and will be representing Bill Wallace when I do it.”
Wallace is venturing to Indian Country to help Johnson prepare for an August contest for his secondary blackbelt using Wallace’s system of fighting. The test will be conducted in Houston, Texas.
The July 1 teaching seminar with Wallace is $60 per attendee.
“Anybody who wants to train and learn is welcome. There won’t be any contact during training. Mr. Wallace will teach his system, technique and strategies. No one will be harmed. He will be teaching the technical aspects of his system so prospective fighters may use the lesson to improve their skills,” Johnson said.
Wallace was elected to Black Belt Magazine’s Hall of Fame in 1973 as “Tournament Karate Fighter of the Year” and again in 1978 as “Man of the Year.” His film credits also include “Killpoint” with Cameron Mitchell; “Continental Divide” and “Neighbors” with John Belushi; “The Protector” with Jackie Chan; and “A Prayer for the Dying” with Mickey Rourke.
The seminar kicks off at 10 a.m. The Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center is located at 4205 Goddard Youth Camp Road in Sulphur.
