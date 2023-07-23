Summer break can be full of adventure for school-age children, from sunny days splashing in the local pool to learning new skills at camp. But summer can also be a time when many children struggle to get enough to eat.
In Oklahoma, more than 58% of public school students were enrolled in the national free and reduced-price lunch program in 2022, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Oklahoma also ranks fifth in the nation for food insecurity. When school is closed, so is children’s access to nutritious meals served at school.
Fortunately, the Chickasaw Nation offers several nutrition programs designed to help bridge the gap during the summer months, and beyond, for all ages.
“Proper nutrition means longer, healthier lives for our elders and more effective learning for our children,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said. “These services help us fulfill our mission of enhancing the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people by offering nutritious foods and healthy meals. and we believe by improving the quality of life of Chickasaw people we help improve the quality of life of the entire community.”
Designed specifically for summer, the Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT for Children program provides qualifying children a monthly benefit for food purchase during the summer months. This federally funded program is available to First American and non-First American families. Benefits are placed on an EBT card, which works like a debit card, and allows families to purchase healthy food during the summer months. Families with children receiving free or reduced-cost school meals may qualify for this summer program.
Participation in the Summer EBT program has no impact on other government assistance families may receive. The program is available within, as well as outside of, the Chickasaw Nation treaty territory. For more information, visit Chickasaw.net/SummerEBT or call (580) 272-1178 or (844) 256-3467.
Last year, summer nutrition benefits supplemented family grocery bills for nearly 45,000 students across the state. Because of Oklahoma’s high national ranking for food insecurity, these services are critical for many families.
Rebecca Chandler, Chickasaw Nation Executive Officer of Nutrition Services, said the program is committed to creating healthier generations of Chickasaw citizens, First Americans and surrounding communities by providing nutrition services and resources to end food insecurity for children, families and elders.
“With a focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals, nutrition services strive to provide education and healthy food options to eligible Chickasaw citizens and other community members. In addition, many nutrition programs also serve as an aid to help combat preventable illness,” Mrs. Chandler said.
“We are working to build a community of knowledgeable consumers equipped to make lasting healthy choices for their families.”
Throughout the year, the Packed Promise program delivers shelf-stable food for Chickasaw children once a month. Each household that qualifies receives one 25-pound box of food per month per eligible child. Each child also receives an EBT benefit of $15 per month to purchase fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables that may be used at local WIC-approved grocery stores or farmers markets. For more information or to apply, visit PackedPromise.com or call (844) 230-3785.
Impa’chi Meals for Kids offers meals for children ages 1 through 18 at no cost at several locations throughout the Chickasaw Nation. Location hours vary. A full list of locations, hours and contact information is available at ChickasawNationHealth.net/MealsforKids.
In 2022, Impa’chi Meals for Kids served more than 88,000 meals to children at 16 designated sites year-round and 33 sites during the summer. The program delivered nearly 680,000 meals to about 3,200 children throughout the Chickasaw Nation.
The Chickasaw Nation Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, serves eligible First American and non-First American families with nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and other educational resources. Services are designed for pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. Participants must live within the Chickasaw Nation. The app “MomCircle” is available to all mothers and caregivers and works as a guide to use WIC services, as well as shares helpful information, encouragement, parenting tips and advice for each step of a child’s life stages.
In 2022, the Chickasaw Nation WIC program provided 4,000 women, infants and children nutrition benefits and education.
Warmer weather means it’s farmers market season in the community. The Farmers’ Market Program provides benefits via an EBT card for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farmers markets and stands from June through October. Service locations include Ada, Ardmore, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Purcell and Tishomingo.
Chickasaw citizens 55 and older, and those age 54 and younger receiving a 100% disabled Social Security award letter, are eligible for this program. Chickasaw Warrior Society members, First American seniors 55 and older as well as eligible non-First American seniors 60 years and older who reside in a First American household and WIC participants are also eligible. Participants may receive this one-time benefit based on income eligibility any time from June to October. Chickasaw citizens’ eligibility is not determined by income.
The Chickasaw Nation WIC Farmers’ Market Program serves approximately 3,000 participants during the summer.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program serves approximately 4,200 participants each season. For more information, call (580) 436-7255 or visit ChickasawNationHealth.net/FarmersMarket.
Open throughout the year, the Chickasaw Nation Food Distribution Program is available for First American citizens and the members of their household who live within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries and meet United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) income guidelines. The service works as an alternative to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Funded by the USDA, benefits include nutrition education, food demonstrations, cooking classes and food packages with a wide variety of food choices, including fresh produce and frozen meats. The facilities in Ada, Ardmore, Duncan, Purcell and Tishomingo are designed as grocery stores, allowing participants to shop for food items of their choosing. Participants may shop on multiple days of their choice in any of the stores. Additionally, the food distribution program provides services to Colbert, Oklahoma, once a month.
Located at the food distribution centers, the Get Fresh! program promotes healthy eating habits and cooking techniques through cooking demonstrations, nutrition education and wellness information.
Get Fresh! is an Impa’ Kilimpi’ (Strong Food) program. Other programs include the interactive Eagle Adventure, which is geared toward preventing Type 2 diabetes among children through First American storytelling, hands-on activities and food experiences; Body Adventure, which is a newly developed Chickasaw culture-infused program based on the children’s book, “Brave Little Anoli” promoting fruits, vegetables, water and physical activity; Champion Nutrition, a sports nutrition curriculum developed by a dietician to enhance an athlete’s performance and overall health; and Community Sharing Gardens located in Ada, Ardmore and Purcell implementing food sovereignty by demonstrating an assortment of gardening methods.
More information and recipes are available at GetFreshCooking.com. For more information about food distribution or to apply, call (888) 436-7255.
In 2022, the Chickasaw Nation Food Distribution Program served more than 5,000 individuals. The food distribution program grocery stores in Ada, Ardmore and Tishomingo had approximately 10,500 visits where more than $2.2 million of food, including fresh meat and produce, was distributed.
The Chickasaw Nation was the second First American tribe in the United States to operate nutrition services through a store concept, retired program director Roxanna Newsom said in a recent interview.
Ms. Newsom, a Chickasaw citizen who served the tribe more than 30 years, credits the steady leadership of Governor Anoatubby for the progress of the program.
“The fact that we have established, long-term leadership is just crucial. It has helped us move some things along, make changes and improvements that needed to happen, because of the government-to-government relationship that has been established.”
Ms. Newsom began working with the Chickasaw Nation WIC program in 1989.
In the early days of her career, she coordinated food distribution services from her office on the former Carter Seminary campus in Ardmore. Food was distributed through “tailgate” events throughout the 13 counties in south-central Oklahoma which encompass the Chickasaw Nation.
A few years later the first Ardmore Chickasaw Nation Food Distribution Center, with the grocery store design, opened west of town.
The Ada Nutrition Services building opened in 2000 and in 2006, a new Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Center in Ardmore was opened. A few years later, similar facilities opened in Purcell, Tishomingo and Duncan.
Since the early days of tailgate events, a wide variety of Chickasaw Nation food distribution programs for all ages have been implemented.
Ms. Newsom said many of these programs began as sublime ideas envisioned during staff brainstorming sessions.
“That is one of the wonderful things about the Chickasaw Nation. If you can dream it from the perspective of ‘does this enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people,’ then there is a good chance it becomes a reality, because we’ve seen it. It is just amazing,” Ms. Newsom said.
