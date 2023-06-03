The Chickasaw Nation Department of Nutrition Services will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to children ages 1-18 at no charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Some sites will have meals available for pickup, while other sites may require meals to be eaten on-site.
Meals will be provided at the following sites and times:
Ada Nutrition Services
518 E. Arlington St.
Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Available for pickup
Ardmore Nutrition Services
2350 Chickasaw Blvd.
Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Available for pickup
Duncan Nutrition Services
1302 W. Main St.
Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Available for pickup
Purcell Nutrition Services
1530 Hardcastle Blvd.
Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tishomingo Nutrition Services
824 E. 6th St.
Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Available for pickup
For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services at (580) 272-2526 or visit Chickasaw.net/MealsForKids.
The Chickasaw Nation is also soliciting comments from individuals regarding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Input is needed for development of the state plan of operation for the 2024 fiscal year. These comments must be received by Aug. 10, 2023.
WIC is a federally funded nutrition, education and supplemental food program for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as infants and children up to age 5, who are determined to be at nutritional risk and whose income falls below 185% of the poverty level. The Chickasaw Nation WIC program currently serves over 4,000 women, infants and children throughout the 13-county area.
Comments regarding the WIC program may be mailed to Melinda Newport, RD/LD, Director, WIC/Child Nutrition, Chickasaw Nation, P.O. Box 1548, Ada, OK 74820. Comments can also be made by phone to (580) 436-7255 or toll free (855) 559-0985.
For more information about receiving WIC program services, call (855) 559-0985.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
