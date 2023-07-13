The Chickasaw Nation has made an anchor investment in a newly formed private investment firm, Good Springs Capital. The new firm will focus on investing in profitable founder and entrepreneur-led companies with high potential for continued growth. The move is a progression in the Chickasaw Nation’s successful track record in developing gaming, hospitality, and healthcare business enterprises over many decades.
The investment in Good Springs Capital represents the next step in the Chickasaw Nation’s investment capabilities, creating new revenue opportunities to develop and expand programs and services that benefit Chickasaw citizens and the broader community.
“The success of our Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce in gaming, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and manufacturing has transformed our tribal economy. This transformation has resulted in meaningful and impactful investments in education, health, housing, and cultural revitalization, and created thousands of jobs and expanded opportunities for Chickasaw citizens,” commented Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.
“These successes have led to the partnership with the accomplished team from Good Springs Capital. Good Springs Capital will offer the management expertise and financial resources company founders and entrepreneurs need to take their businesses to the next level.”
Good Springs Capital is led by Managing Partners David Van Geyzel and Udi Toledano, the former President & CEO and Chairman, respectively, of Alleghany Capital. Alleghany Capital, which owned a diversified portfolio of eight industrial, services, and consumer companies, was the private investment arm of publicly-traded Alleghany Corporation before Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway acquired it in October 2022.
Dan Boren, Secretary of Commerce for the Chickasaw Nation, noted “the timing is ideal for expanding our diversification efforts and capabilities. David and Udi’s strategy of investing in well-managed growth companies complements our investment approach.
“Furthermore, Udi and David share our investment principles and philosophies and operate with integrity and a long-term view. With their experience and the Nation’s support, we believe the investment in Good Springs Capital will be a key component of our sound diversification strategy.”
“We are excited about the formation of Good Springs Capital and our strategic partnership with the Chickasaw Nation,” said Van Geyzel. “We greatly respect the Chickasaw Nation’s rich history and admire the visionary leadership of Governor Anoatubby and his associates, which has led to the Nation’s impressive economic and investment accomplishments.”
Van Geyzel continued, “We are also committed to offering Chickasaw citizens the opportunity to work with our firm and gain knowledge about the private capital investment business. Doing so will augment our internal talent pool as we expand our operation and grow our firm.”
Toledano explained that “the name of Good Springs Capital is based on the original name of the area in Oklahoma where the Chickasaw Nation began to rebuild in the mid-1800s and is a symbol of resilience and determination, qualities Good Springs Capital looks for in the companies in which it invests.” Toledano added that while its principal office is in New York City, Good Springs Capital will invest in companies with headquarters across the United States, with experienced and innovative management teams and a strong passion for continued growth within their industries.
Van Geyzel pointed to an investment in Oklahoma City-based W&W|AFCO Steel in May 2017 when they were at Alleghany Capital as an example of the types of companies the firm seeks for investment.
“Having successfully grown our family business for decades, we reached a point where it made sense to bring in a financial partner to help fund our next stage of growth, particularly a large transformational acquisition,” commented Rick Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of W&W|AFCO Steel. “We could not have found better partners than David and Udi. Being a long-time member of the Oklahoma City community, I also have tremendous respect for the strong leadership of the Chickasaw Nation, particularly Governor Anoatubby and Secretary Boren. I am happy to hear about the new venture and wish Good Springs Capital and the Nation success in their new partnership.”
