Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced today that Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby will remain in office for another four-year term.
Governor Anoatubby and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby were officially elected by a one-vote margin when no challengers had filed at the close of the election filing period 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 7.
Loder also released the candidates seeking four legislative seats and one judicial seat within the Chickasaw Nation.
Pontotoc District Seat 3 incumbent legislator J. Lisa Impson, Ada, will retain her seat as no challengers filed for the position.
Pontotoc District Seat 4 incumbent legislator Dr. Karen Goodnight, Goldsby, will retain the seat as no challengers filed for the position.
Pickens District Seat 2 incumbent Connie Barker, Marietta, will retain her seat as no challengers filed for the position.
Tishomingo District Seat 3 incumbent legislator Steven Woods, Davis, will face challenger Dusk Monetathchi, Sulphur and Shane Langford, also of Sulphur.
Supreme Court Seat 3 incumbent {span}Cheri Bellefeuille-Gordon{/span}, Sulphur, received no challengers and will retain the position.
Registered Chickasaw voters will vote by mail ballots. Ballots will be mailed to registered Chickasaw voters July 6.
Ballots must be returned to the Chickasaw Nation Election Commission no later than 10:30 a.m., July 25, 2023. No hand-delivered ballots will be accepted.
The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission will conduct and supervise the ballot counting beginning at 11 a.m., July 25, 2023, at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Ada.
Results of the elections shall be announced the same day.
For more information, contact Ms. Loder at (580) 310-6475.
Candidates filing are as follows:
Governor and Lt. Governor team:
Governor Bill Anoatubby, Ada – incumbent– no challengers
Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby, Ada – incumbent — no challengers
Legislature:
Pontotoc District
Seat 3 J. Lisa Impson, Ada – incumbent – no challengers
Seat 4 Dr. Karen Goodnight, Goldsby – incumbent – no challengers
Pickens District
Seat 2 Connie Barker, Marietta – incumbent- no challengers
Tishomingo District
Seat 3 Steven Woods, Sulphur – incumbent
Seat 3 Dusk Monetathchi, Sulphur
Seat 3 Shane Langford, Sulphur
Supreme Court:
Seat 3 {span}Cheri Bellefeuille-Gordon{/span}, Sulphur — incumbent — no challengers
