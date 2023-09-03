Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 class of the Chickasaw Hall of Fame.
Nominations of living or deceased individuals will be accepted for consideration until Friday, Oct. 13.
Nominees must have distinguished themselves in their business, profession, cultural craft (activity) or vocation, bringing honor to the Chickasaw people. Nominees may also have made an impact by making outstanding contributions to the Chickasaw Nation or general society.
Nominees must be citizens of the Chickasaw Nation at the time of the nomination.
Elected officials and current employees of the Chickasaw Nation are not eligible for induction into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame while holding office or employed.
Inductees must commit to being present for the 2024 induction ceremony and those who nominate citizens for the posthumous induction must attend.
A nomination form is available on the Chickasaw Nation website at Chickasaw.net/HOF. Nominations are due to the Chickasaw Nation Department of Culture and Humanities by Friday, Oct. 13.
Nominations should be sent to LaDawn Webb, Chickasaw Hall of Fame Nominations, c/o Department of Culture and Humanities, P.O. Box 1548, Ada, OK 74821-1548 or emailed to LaDawn.Webb@Chickasaw.net.
For more information, contact Ms. Webb at (580) 436-7258.
