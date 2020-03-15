ADA — Chick-fil-A and Walmart have both modified their business practices in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 — a disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The moves come on the heels of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s declaration of a state of emergency in all 77 counties and state health official’s recent announcement of the confirmation of an eighth cases of COVID-19.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Operator Brian Stanley announced Sunday the restaurant would close it’s dining room until further notice. In a letter distributed via social media, Stanley informed customers the restaurant would switch to a drive-thru and Mobile Curbside pickup-only mode of operation.
Stanley told customers the move was made after much thought, prayer and conversation and out of an abundance of care and caution. The letter did not specifically mention the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19 by name.
Walmart
Walmart’s Ada store joined the rest of the chain’s locations across the country in modifying their hours of operation.
The retail giant recently announced all of it’s 24-hour stores would close overnight to better allow workers to stock supplies and better sanitize the stores during the public health emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Normal operating hours for the Ada location (and others across the country) will now be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
