The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics Team had a phenomenal weekend of gymnastics at the Kippers Southwest Championships in Ardmore, OK on March 25-26, 2023. The gymnasts brought home some serious hardware with several Event Champions and Top 3 finishes!
Tavey Hunt of Ada was the Vault Champion receiving 1st place with a score of 9.65, the Uneven Bars Champion receiving 1st Place with a score of 9.4, 2nd place on Floor, 2nd place on Balance Beam and 2nd Place All Around with a score of 36.85 in the Bronze Xcel Division.
Sadie John of Sulphur took 2nd place on Vault, 2nd place of Uneven Bars, 2nd place on Balance Beam, 3rd place on Floor and 3rd Place All Around with a score of 36 in the Bronze Xcel Division.
Matti Harjo of Ada took 4th place on Vault, 4th place on Uneven Bars, 5th place on Balance Beam, 3rd place on Floor and 4th Place All Around with a score of 35.8 in the Bronze Xcel Division.
Holland Stafford of Ada took 5th place on Vault, 4th place on Uneven Bars, 4th place on Balance Beam, 5th place on Floor and 5th Place All Around with a score of 35.5 in the Bronze Xcel Division.
Claire Pacheco of Ada took 6th place on Vault, 6th place on Uneven Bars, 4th place on Balance Beam, 5th place on Floor and 5th Place All Around with a score of 36.4 in the Bronze Xcel Division.
Kynlee Hawley of Ada was the Balance Beam Champion receiving 1st place with a score of 9.25, the Floor Champion receiving 1st Place with a score of 9.35, 2nd place on Uneven Bars, 3rd place on Vault and 2nd Place All Around with a score of 36.55 in the Silver Xcel Division.
Olivia Booth of Ada was the Uneven Bar Champion receiving 1st place with a score of 9.3, 2nd place on Balance Beam, 3rd place on Floor, 3rd place on Vault and 2nd Place All Around with a score of 36.85 in the Silver Xcel Division.
Emma Smith of Davis took 2nd place on Vault, 2nd place on Uneven Bars, 4th place on Balance Beam, 3rd place on Floor and 3rd Place All Around with a score of 35.9 in the Silver Xcel Division.
Stoney Hearrell of Ada took 4th place on Vault, 4th place on Uneven Bars, 3rd place on Balance Beam, 2nd place on Floor and 4th Place All Around with a score of 36.2 in the Silver Xcel Division.
Makenna McBride of Ada took 4th place on Vault, 3rd place on Uneven Bars, 5th place on Balance Beam, 4th place on Floor and 5th Place All Around with a score of 36.05 in the Silver Xcel Division.
Tesla Bush of Ada took 6th place on Vault, 5th place on Uneven Bars, 5th place on Balance Beam, 6th place on Floor and 6th Place All Around with a score of 34.05 in the Silver Xcel Division.
The gymnasts are headed to the Oklahoma State Championships next month. First up will be the Bronze Xcel Team Members: Claire, Holland, Matti, Sadie and Tavey competing in the AAU Novice State Championships in Claremore, OK on April 22-23, 2023. Next will be the Silver Xcel Team Members: Emma, Kynlee, Makenna, Olivia, Stoney and Tesla competing in the AAU Advanced State Championships in Lawton, OK on April 29-30, 2023. Wishing all these talented gymnasts the best of luck as they represent the Ponotoc and Murray counties while competing at State.
The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics team are trained by Head Coaches Adam & Karrie Flanagan.
