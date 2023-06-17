Today and Sunday, the Daniels family invites the people of Ada to celebrate Juneteenth with a two-day event. The celebration will be held at Harris Park where the Daniels family grew up. The event is open to all ages and the event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Daniels family has put on a Juneteenth celebration every year since 2020. The holiday is meant to celebrate the abolishment of slavery. Although President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on June 1, it wasn’t until June 19 that the last state agreed to end slavery. Juneteenth is typically celebrated in larger cities but the Daniels wanted to bring the holiday to Ada.
“We kind of saw it on Facebook one day about a celebration going on in Dallas and we were like we need to do this,” Kaden Daniels said about how it all started. Being just one family, it was hard to start a community event from scratch. Daniels explained, “My family is not the type of family to come from money so we were like ok but how?”
Daniels then reached out to the community for donations in the hopes that they could get support for their Juneteenth event and the community came through. The Ada First Baptist Church is just one of the many that have donated to the celebration. Over the years, they have given the Daniels bouncy houses, bubble machines and volunteers to help run the event.
Recently they have started doing a two-day event and they have decided to include Father’s Day in the celebration as well. The event on Saturday will start at 5 p.m. and last till 11 p.m. while on Sunday the event will start at 11 a.m. and it has no official end time. The activities on each day will differ as well. On Saturday, there will be barbecuing and live music as well as face painting and bouncy houses for the children. On Sunday, it will be more like a church revival for Father’s Day with live gospel music.
The Daniels encourage everyone in Ada to come to the celebration and they invite anyone who wants to perform at the event as well. If you’re interested in performing, reach out to Kaden Daniels or her mother Jasmine Daniels by Facebook or text message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.