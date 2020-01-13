Come to The Perfect Blend and enjoy a complimentary beverage while you “Learn a Latte” about the Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
CASAS are volunteers who advocate for abused or neglected children in court.
This month’s session will run from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at The Perfect Blend, 731 E. Main St. in Ada. Future sessions will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on the second Tuesday of every month at the coffeehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.