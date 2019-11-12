Byng residents authorized the town Tuesday to impose a 2-cent sales tax to support emergency management and other services.
The proposition passed easily, with 55 votes in favor and 32 against for a total of 87 ballots cast, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Approximately 63% of voters backed the proposition, while approximately 36% voted against it.
The tax is expected to generate about $72,000 annually, which would be earmarked for emergency services, emergency management and the town’s law enforcement and municipal court system.
See Thursday’s edition of The Ada News for the full story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.