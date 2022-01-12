We have been monitoring the latest wave of COVID since we returned to school in January. While our numbers were not bad last week, there has been a drastic jump in the number of positive cases among both students and staff throughout the district this week. Today, the number of students absent district wide is over 600 and we have numerous staff who are out as well.
We will transition to distance learning on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14 and all campuses will be closed. Those two days, along with the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, will give us five days away from school. Students will return to campus on Tuesday, January 18. Our hope is that the time away will provide the break needed to slow the spread of COVID in our school.
We understand that going virtual can cause hardships. It is not something we want to do, be we believe it is necessary at this time. Due to the number of positive COVID cases and quarantines within our staff, we will no be providing lunches on Thursday and Friday.
All athletic activities are canceled until January 18 as well.
We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause, but we are hopeful this will lead to less disruptions moving forward throughout the semester.
