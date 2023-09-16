Byng Aerials perform at Fair

The Byng Aerials showed up and showed out at the Pontotoc County Free Fair in August.
They did a tremendous job and most importantly had fun doing it.
We have never been prouder to call ourselves Aerials. It was a very proud moment when the crowd started to clap and cheer us on and off the mat.
We are continuously working hard to be the best we can be and are getting better each practice. Join us at The State Fair on September 22 at 11 a.m.
For details contact our coach Mrs. McNutt at 580-310-6719. We can’t wait to see you there!
