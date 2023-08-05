We welcomed Building Athletes to the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Thank you to everyone that came out and showed your support.
Building Athletes is a local 501©3 non-profit organization developed to bridge the gap of financial burdens and barriers for youth in our area, (Pontotoc County).
It is their passion that every child be afforded the opportunity to be involved in sports. Their goal is to aid local schools, community sports programs, and individuals with equipment, registration fees, or other needs. They believe in the health and wellness of our youth as well as the lessons and discipline learned through participation in athletic programs. For more information go to their website www.buildingathletes.org.
